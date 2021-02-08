City Extends the Six Flags RFQ Deadline

In this 2019 aerial photo, a roller coaster and concession buildings of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park are seen in New Orleans. (DroneBase via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has extended the deadline by two weeks for responses to a request for qualifications to select a master developer for the redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East. The RFQ opened on Dec. 16, 2020, and responses will be accepted until Feb. 23.

“We are encouraged by the interest in the former Six Flags site since the solicitation was released. To give interested developers an opportunity to submit their best responses, we are granting a one-time extension on the submission deadline,” said Jeff Schwartz, director of the Office of Economic Development.

The Six Flags site opened in 2000 as a theme park – first as Jazzland and then as Six Flags – but did not reopen after Hurricane Katrina. The city is seeking a qualified team that brings the “experience, capacity, and resources to create a transformative project at a key site for both the New Orleans East community and the city.”