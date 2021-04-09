City Extends Hours for Citywide Alcohol Sales

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans said it will extend the hours for the citywide sale of alcohol as part of its modified Phase 3 guidelines and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, service and sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other venues shall only occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 a.m., extending from the previous time of 11 p.m.

Service and sales of alcoholic beverages, whether for consumption on or off premises, and including packaged alcohol sales, shall only occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the entertainment district. This includes the French Quarter and Central Business District, which shall be defined to include all areas bounded by the Mississippi River, the center line of Esplanade Avenue, the center line of Rampart Street, and the center line of Common Street.

Click here for updated Phase 3 guidelines

The City said it continues to make progress in response to the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 780 residents. As of April 9, the case counts, transmission rate and positivity rate have all been in a decline for over nine weeks. Case counts are averaging below 50 cases per day, the positivity rate is under 1%, and the transmission rate is well below 1.0. The City also has provided at least one vaccine shot to more than 37% of Orleans Parish residents, with nearly 25% fully vaccinated.