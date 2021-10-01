City Extends Fee Waivers for Parklet Pilot Program through Dec. 31

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced today the extension of subsequent fee waivers for the Parklet Pilot Program through Dec. 31, 2021, while the City continues to develop a permanent parklet program. The extension includes fee waivers for sidewalk café use permits.

The Parklet Pilot program has been available to restaurants and bars citywide since the fall of 2020, with 40 businesses currently operating a parklet space. The Program allows restaurants to utilize on-street parking spaces in front of the business to expand seating options. The additional outdoor dining space increases safe dining opportunities under COVID-19.

“With the long tail of the pandemic, parklets continue to provide seating options that create new value in our public spaces,” said Jeffrey Schwartz, Director of Economic Development. “As the weather cools, we’re excited to continue to activate the parklet pilot as we finalize a permanent, long-term program.”

Long-term, a permanent program continues the benefit of added space for sitting, dining and relaxing outside while patronizing local businesses. The development of a permanent parklet program, which requires a re-permitting process, is currently underway, and the City is working to make this transition as seamless as possible.

For more information, visit nola.gov/parklets.