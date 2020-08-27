City Extends Deadlines for Alcohol Beverage Operator Renewals, Extensions

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans’ renewal deadline for Alcohol Beverage Operator (ABO) permits is being extended again, until Sept. 30. The previously extended deadline was Aug. 31. ABO expiration deadline will extend through Oct. 31. The previously extended expirations deadline was Sept. 30.

The City said it continues to process a “healthy” number of permits, as the Office of Safety and Permits is open for emailed submissions. Payments also are being accepted online.

Residents may also drop off payments at City Hall.

For any questions, email the ABO staff at ABO@nola.gov.