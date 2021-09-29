City, Entergy Promote Hurricane Ida Recovery Resources

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:

The City of New Orleans reminded residents and business owners of the availability of Entergy New Orleans’ Energy Smart Program. Energy Smart is an energy efficiency program administered by Entergy New Orleans on behalf of the New Orleans City Council, that provides energy incentives and resources to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“We are committed to building back better after Hurricane Ida, as a city that is more affordable and sustainable for all,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “That is why it is more important than ever to leverage the Energy Smart resources that not only reduce costs for our residents and businesses, but also help us build a more sustainable future. As we’re seeing more extreme weather events as the effects of climate change are becoming more prevalent, we need to be looking for more alternative energy resources for our households and businesses to use.”

“The New Orleans City Council’s landmark “Energy Smart” is a free and essential tool used by thousands of New Orleanians to significantly decrease their electricity bills,” said Helena Moreno, City Council President. “Energy Smart provides free efficiency assessments of your home, cash incentives to purchase more efficiency appliances, and smart thermostats to efficiency heat or cool your home. I encourage anyone struggling with high utility bills should explore their options at www.energysmartnola.info.”

The Energy Smart incentives include rebates for purchasing energy-efficient appliances, cost-savings through energy efficiency upgrades, and free energy-efficiency products and services. The program also includes the launch of the Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund that will provide direct energy efficiency grants to businesses. Applications for the fund are currently being accepted through Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

“As New Orleans continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida, we have an opportunity to help our community rebuild and restore homes and businesses ensuring a greener and more resilient tomorrow,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “Our Energy Smart program is designed to help customers invest in green energy saving measures that in turn can help them save money on their bills.”

For residents:

A no-cost whole-home assessment can help identify home improvements. Income-qualified residents can also receive free duct sealing, air sealing and attic insulation which can help weatherize the home to better withstand future storms. To schedule an assessment call 504-229-6868 or visit here .

Residents can save energy and money by purchasing ENERGY STAR ® appliances as they continue to restore and rebuild. Energy Smart offers rebates for refrigerators, freezers, central A/C systems, window units, dehumidifiers and more. To find a participating retailer or to get a rebate application, visit here .

Appliance recycling is available for customers with a working, secondary refrigerator or freezer. Removing an extra fridge or freezer can save customers up to $180 a year. Energy Smart will pick up the appliance for free and give customers $50. Go green and get green. To schedule your free pick-up call 877-743-3128 or visit here .

For business owners:

The Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund can cover up to 100 percent of the cost for new energy efficiency projects. Business owners must require financial assistance, outside of assistance already requested or received, to complete an energy-saving project needed because Hurricane Ida’s impact. Projects can include, but are not limited to, equipment upgrades or replacements, renovations, rebuilds and/or upgrades that lead to greater energy efficiency for your building. For complete details and to apply, visit info@entergysmartnola.com. Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund Applications will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Energy Smart’s Small Business Solutions is a one-stop-shop for energy-saving offerings for small business owners. From the Online Store to free small business kits and smart thermostats, there is something for everyone. Visit here for more information.

Energy Smart Energy Advisors are available to help businesses with their specific needs. Simply complete the form HERE and an Energy Smart advisor will help determine what offerings to consider.