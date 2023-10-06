City, Entergy New Orleans Complete Installation of 25 EV Charging Stations

Photo courtesy of Entergy New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans, in partnership with the City of New Orleans, has installed 30 charging stations at 25 locations across the city.

The last completed station in front of New Orleans City Hall is now live, joining stations at Pontchartrain Park, East New Orleans Regional Library, Audubon Zoo, Audubon Fly, Lafitte Greenway, Coliseum Square and other sites.

“Our team and the City have done an outstanding job of collaborating and completing installation of all 30 charging stations over the course of the last year,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans in a press release. “Not only will these new chargers provide equitable access to free EV charging across New Orleans, but it shows that our city is ready to walk the walk when it comes to building a cleaner energy future.”

“Today, we celebrate a major accomplishment in our City’s commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing our carbon emissions as outlined in our Climate Action Plan,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The installation of these 25 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations across the city is an excellent step towards an equitable clean energy future that benefits both our residents and environment. This initiative has demonstrated how effective public-private partnerships are to building up our communities, and I thank Entergy for working with the City to make these EV chargers a reality for our people. As we work to adapt to our changing climate, New Orleans is positioned to be one of the most sustainable cities in our nation as we continue making critical infrastructure investments.”

The electric vehicle charging stations in the program are open to the public and free to use. They are primarily located at NORD facilities, libraries and public parks, which were determined based on public input from an online survey completed in 2021.

To find the nearest EV charger, download the ChargePoint App on your mobile device and create an account. Click here to learn more.