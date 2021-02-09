City Enforces Mardi Gras Restrictions, Takes Steps to Reduce Crowds

NEW ORLEANS — This past weekend the City’s Department of Code Enforcement issued several Cease Orders for bar establishments that were operating indoors illegally. These businesses have been shut down until they can provide an operational and management plan to the Director of the Department of Safety and Permits. The plan must detail how the establishment shall adhere to each of the Modified Phase 2 Guidelines.

The following guidelines will be in place through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16:

All bars will be closed indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants with AR-Conditional permits.

There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter.

All sales of to-go drinks will be banned.

Bourbon Street, Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

There will be no loitering on Bourbon Street.

The Claiborne Avenue underpass and corridor will also be fenced off.

Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated – including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending or performing.

