City Eases Virus Restrictions

In this Oct. 26, 2020 photo, a bar inside a closed Tipitina’s music club is converted to a window service coffee shop for revenue during the COVID pandemic, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that new COVID-19 guidelines went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

The new rules increase gathering size limits to 75 indoors and 150 outdoors, raise table limits to 15; and increase indoor stadium capacity to 15% and outdoor stadium capacity to 25%.

The City said in a statement that the past 30 days have shown a “sustained decrease in case counts, transmission rate, and positivity rate, allowing for further easing of some restrictions. COVID-19 metrics remain low; case counts are around 50 cases per day, the positivity rate remains under 2%, and the transmission rate is well below 1.0.”

The latest “modified Phase 2” guidelines issued by the New Orleans Health Department are as follows:

Indoor public and private gatherings will be limited to 75 individuals, and outdoor public and private gatherings will be limited to 150 individuals. Participants must practice social distancing and wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking.

At restaurants, bars, breweries, libraries, offices and other businesses, no more than 15 individuals may be seated at a table.

Indoor stadiums may open at up to 15% capacity, and outdoor stadiums may open at up to 25% capacity. Social distancing and masking guidelines remain the same in these settings.

For more information, visit ready.nola.gov/restrictions.