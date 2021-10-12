City Creates Team to Develop N.O. East Distribution and Logistics Facility

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:

Today, the City of New Orleans announced the establishment of a development team to support the creation of a distribution and logistics center in New Orleans East. The team will be managed by the City’s Office of Business and External Services (OBES) and developer KiernanWest and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 of Colorado.

“I am excited to support this critical and proactive partnership with the City of New Orleans that will bring jobs and commercial dollars to the East,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.” “It is a win-win for the entire city, business community, and more importantly it displays our commitment in investing in New Orleans East and to growing our economy. We are with them every step of the way and will work together to make sure that this initiative is a success.”

KiernanWest is a real estate development company based in Colorado, that specializes in transportation logistics centers. S.H.I.E.L.D 1 is a non-profit organization that provides services in economically distressed communities in the form of grants from National Football League (NFL) Player programs, endowments to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for scholarships and internships, health, professional and financial assistance to former NFL players, veterans and critical medical first responders, volunteerism and community service, apprenticeship programs and in leadership development. This organization is supported by Drew Brees, Demario Davis and Josh Norman. The KiernanWest/ S.H.I.E.L.D 1 partnership was a top contender in the Request For Proposals process for the redevelopment of Six Flags.

The KiernanWest/S.H.I.E.L.D 1 team has identified an alternative location for their highly impactful project, and the property acquisition process has begun. The initial phase of the project will include a distribution and logistics center that will create a significant number of local jobs and living wage opportunities. The City of New Orleans team will support the project in every stage of development, from land use and entitlement, to financing and development, to ongoing operations—including workforce development and stakeholder engagement.

KiernanWest and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 remain committed to their vision of providing quality job creation, workforce development, sustainable food security, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education programs and training, and overall quality of life initiatives for the community in New Orleans East, the city and the region.