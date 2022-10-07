City Council Commits $1M to Upper 9th Ward Stadium

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 6, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced that the Council will direct $1M to the Orleans Parish School Board to help fund a permanent football field and community complex in the Upper 9th Ward. The 9th Ward Stadium will be anchored at George Washington Carver High School but will be open for use to all public high schools and middle schools and available for NORD use as well.

The new facility will include an artificial turf football field, an eight-lane track with field events included, a grandstand seating up to 5,000 spectators plus a press box and scoreboard, restrooms, concessions and ticketing, parking and site amenities. The new facility will be under the governance of New Orleans Public Schools, which will initiate a formal solicitation request for a qualified facility management company with proven experience in the operation and maintenance of sports facilities.

The fundraising for the project has been led by a new local nonprofit board that has raised $6.8M toward its $9M goal.

“We’re proud to contribute to this project because this stadium can be a catalyst not just for the youth but also for the entire community and its economy. Giving student-athletes a permanent home in the 9th ward is long-overdue,” said Moreno. “We’re especially excited that the stadium will have community spaces and be open to NORD and other local groups, making it more than just a sports facility.”

“The commitment of these funds to the Upper 9th Ward Stadium will be a game changer for not only children and young people, but the entire community. As the son of a proud Carver graduate, I can’t wait to see how this investment will change the lives of future generations for years to come,” said Council Vice President JP Morrell.