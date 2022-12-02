City Council Approves DDD’s 2023 Budget

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans announced that the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved its 2023 budget at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The DDD said its approximately $10,500,000 budget allows for increased spending for public safety and sanitation services, among other initiatives. Other budget highlights include (amounts are rounded):

$3,350,000 for public safety initiatives, including funding for off-duty police details, private security services, code enforcement, and additional lighting.

$2,600,000 for sanitation services, including daily sidewalk cleaning, post-event cleaning, and graffiti abatement.

$1,250,000 for the improvement of the stormwater management infrastructure.

$620,000 for homeless outreach services, including funding for two street outreach social workers and Low Barrier Shelter operations.

$530,000 for the maintenance and installation of landscaping, including the redevelopment of Crown Park, the home of the Crown Act mural.

$250,000 for grants for businesses and property owners for façade improvements, parklet installation and improvements, outdoor lighting, graffiti abatement, and security cameras.

“The DDD takes our responsibility as stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars very seriously,” said Davon Barbour, DDD president and CEO. “We believe the 2023 budget reflects our commitment to addressing our stakeholders’ needs and concerns – making Downtown a safe, clean and inviting place to live, work and play. We also thank our board of commissioners and the City Council for affirming our vision through their approval of our annual budget.”

The 2023 budget and work plan are available at http://downtownnola.com/who-we-are.

The DDD is an assessment-based business improvement district that works to enhance public safety, sanitation and economic development services to a 160-block area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue and the Mississippi River.