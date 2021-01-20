City Connects Businesses with Opportunities During Teleconference

NEW ORLEANS — On Jan. 19, more than 140 participants from small and large businesses learned about contracting opportunities with the City of New Orleans from senior members of the infrastructure team. The quarterly Infrastructure Industry Day was held as a teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City has an unprecedented amount of work going on across the city and there is much more coming down the pipeline,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We want to make sure that you know about it and that everyone has an opportunity to compete – that’s why we host these events quarterly. In addition to connecting businesses with the many upcoming opportunities, my administration is excited to share with our business leaders our new approach for better oversight of our DBE participation. This is an extraordinary amount of work and I look forward to how much we can accomplish together with our local businesses.”

The City said it has now approved nearly $300 million in bonds for tax-exempt sale, which will lead to multiple building and roadway projects out for advertisements. In the next 60 days, the City will have approximately $110 million of joint infrastructure projects going out to bid. In the same time frame, it will have approximately $10 million of capital projects going out to bid. This includes building renovations at the New Orleans Fire Department Headquarters Phase II, playground renovations at George Washington Carver and renovations at the New Orleans Police Department Firing Range. Finally, in the next 60 days, the City will have approximately $100 million of green infrastructure projects through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District.

Businesses interested in contracting with the City of New Orleans can view bids/advertisements on the supplier portal at www.nola.gov/purchasing.