City Begins Major Roadwork in French Quarter

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans have begun a $4.3 million full-depth reconstruction (replacement of the roadway and underground utilities) project on Conti Street Between Bourbon and Chartres Streets.

Hard Rock Construction LLC crews will repair a drainage line at Bourbon and Conti streets and then install fencing around the 700 block of Conti Street roadway between Bourbon and Royal streets on Wednesday to close the block to vehicular traffic. All businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

“We are very excited to begin this much-needed project and to improve upon the great work that was done with the Bourbon phase two project,” said the city’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Ramsey Green. “We are upsizing the drainage, rehabilitating the sewer system, and improving the overall quality of life with new, smooth pavement. And we are approaching this project with safety, accessibility and comfort in mind. As we continue, we look forward to learning from both residents and businesses alike to ensure our work enhances the beauty of the French Quarter and creates an overall healthier environment.”

The scope of work calls for removing and replacing the existing pavement, replacing and upsizing the existing drain lines and catch basins, replacing the existing water lines, repairing and/or replacing the existing sewer lines, replacing the existing low-pressure gas lines with high-pressure gas lines, replacing and/or repairing the existing underground electrical duct banks, replacing sidewalks and adding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections and a mid-block crossing at Exchange Place, as well as bollards the length of the block on the Esplanade side/4th Circuit Supreme Court.