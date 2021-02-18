City Awarded More Than $1M by MacArthur Foundation

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has received a $1.165 million grant by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to continue building on efforts, in collaboration with local leaders and the community, to “rethink the local criminal justice system, safely reduce the City’s jail population, and eliminate racial inequities.” The grant brings the Foundation’s total investment in New Orleans to more than $4.8 million to date and is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $246 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration and advance racial equity in local criminal justice systems by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails.

“We continue to stress that addressing criminal justice goes beyond law enforcement and that we must bring a more holistic approach to reduce crime, protect our residents, and break the cycle of arrest, adjudicate, incarcerate and release,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “So we not only need every agency working together, but we also need to leverage all of our available resources. I want to thank the MacArthur Foundation for their financial support on this important work,”

The Safety and Justice Challenge is supporting leaders who are determined to address the misuse and overuse of jails. New Orleans was first selected to join the Safety and Justice Challenge Network in 2015 and has since used the resources and funding provided by the initiative to implement evidence-based solutions.

More information about the work underway in New Orleans can be found on the Office of Criminal Justice Coordination’s webpage at nola.gov/ocjc, as well as www.SafetyandJusticeChallenge.org.