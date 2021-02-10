City Announces Roadway Closures for Week of Mardi Gras

A man walks by the closed Tropical Isle Bar on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced several road and area closures that will take place during the Mardi Gras holiday. In addition to closures for traffic, some streets will be blocked off to pedestrians as well.

Exterior French Quarter Closure

Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department will limit vehicle traffic entering the French Quarter to residents, employees, hotel guests, restaurant/retail goers, and taxis/TNCs between the boundaries of Canal Street, North Rampart Street, Dumaine Street and Decatur Street.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and running through 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, the following street closures will be in place:

Decatur Street: Closure of Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each evening Feb. 12-16, and to 2 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Bourbon Street: There will be limited access to Bourbon Street between Canal and Dumaine streets from 7 p.m.–3 a.m. each evening Feb. 12-16, and to 2 a.m. Feb. 17. Residents, shop attendees, restaurant patrons and hotel guests staying in hotels along Bourbon Street will be allowed access. However, no loitering will be allowed on Bourbon Street at any time. Additionally, barricades will be in place manned by NOPD officers on nearby Royal and Dauphine streets between Canal and Dumaine streets. Also, marked police units will be stationed at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets.

Frenchmen Street: There will be limited access to the 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street from 7 p.m.–3 a.m. Feb. 12-16, and to 2 a.m. Feb. 17. Only residents, shop attendees, restaurant patrons and hotel guests will be allowed access. Manned barricades will be in place.

Claiborne Avenue: A portion of the interior of the Claiborne Avenue corridor that runs beneath Interstate-10 will be fenced off during this time, ranging from Orleans Avenue to St. Bernard Avenue. No gatherings will be allowed. Traffic will be allowed to travel on Claiborne Avenue during this time.

The Flood Protection Authority-East will close Lakeshore Drive in both directions beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and reopening Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 5 a.m. During this period, there will be restricted parking available ONLY for patrons dining at Lakefront restaurants. Orleans Levee District police officers will manage the road closure and will be onsite in the vicinity of the restaurants to see that parking restrictions are enforced and to ensure traffic in and out of the area moves as intended.

The following park closures will take effect:

Jackson Square: Saturday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 16

Armstrong Park: Saturday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 16. This does not include people driving into the Basin Street entrance to use the COVID-19 testing site or employees reporting to work.

Washington Square: Monday (Lundi Gras), Feb. 15, and Tuesday (Mardi Gras), Feb. 16 (Washington Square will be monitored on the weekend, and if crowd activity increases, the City will close the park in the interest of public safety)

Brechtel Park: Tuesday (Mardi Gras)

Mississippi River Heritage: Tuesday (Mardi Gras)

Joe Bartholomew Golf Course: Tuesday (Mardi Gras)

No Parking Zones

Between the hours of 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day Feb. 12 through Feb. 17, parking will not be allowed on the following streets:

Iberville Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

Bienville Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

Conti Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

St. Louis Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

Toulouse Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

St. Peter Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

Orleans Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

St. Ann Street between Dauphine Street and Royal Street

Bourbon Street between St. Ann Street and Dumaine Street

Canal Street between Convention Center Boulevard and Burgundy Street

Frenchmen Street between Decatur Street and RoyalStreet

Decatur Street between Dumaine Street and St. Louis Street

All NOPD personnel will be in operation during this period, along with Louisiana State Police personnel on hand to assist NOPD in implementing this plan. Officers will be instructed to break up congregating crowds, with possibility of ticketing or arrest for those who do not comply.

In accordance with restrictions announced last week by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, all bars operating in the City of New Orleans must close from Feb. 12 through 2 a.m. to Feb. 17. Also, no go-cups of alcohol are permitted in the city and no package liquor sales are allowed in the French Quarter area. The NOPD will be patrolling for any violations of these restrictions. Also, there will be no live musical performances allowed anywhere in the city, including in the French Quarter.

