City Announces Modified Phase 2 as COVID Case Rate Decreases

A top-hatted dinosaur, shown on Jan. 26, 2021, is among Mardi Gras decorations in the yard of a mansion on St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans. Because pandemic dangers from large and widespread crowds have canceled Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans this year, thousands of people are decorating their homes as floats. (AP photo)

NEW ORLEANS — Due to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing over the past several weeks, the City of New Orleans has announced a “modified phase two” set of restrictions with increased capacity limits. The rules will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and will last through the Mardi Gras holiday.

“I want to thank our residents for doing the hard work of flattening the curve for a third time. We have done a commendable job of lowering our COVID-19 case rate over the past several weeks,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “However, this does not mean that we can let our guard down at all. This is a pivotal moment for us to keep the momentum going, and to do that we must all mask up, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. Everyone has a part to play in this effort, and everyone has a stake in our collective success.”

The City said cases, hospitalizations, and the percent of positive tests in Orleans Parish are on the decline over the last two weeks. However, many of these measures are still within the “high” to “critical” ranges.

Major changes:

Most sectors will be allowed to resume to 50% capacity, including restaurants, retail establishments, office buildings, etc. ( bars are not included in this category)

Social gatherings are limited to 10 individuals indoors and 25 individuals outdoors, with masks and social distancing required

Timed, seated events are limited to 50% capacity, including Church services, classrooms, movie theaters, etc.

The new guidelines also include a revamped section on live entertainment rules and permitting, based on national research and engagement with local stakeholders in the musician and venue communities. All live entertainment will still require a permit; however, a new and simple permit has been developed for porch concerts and will be granted at no charge. Indoor live entertainment is allowed in restaurants and event venues, although singing and wind-blown instruments continues to be banned indoors. Outdoor live entertainment will be allowed with an audience of up to 25 members (drive-in events will be allowed up to 25 households). In all settings, masks and social distancing are required by both performers and audience members. More information is available at ready.nola.gov/livemusic.

For a full list of current guidelines please visit the website here.

The City emphasized that the majority of cases are happening in small social event type settings, like weddings, parties, backyard cookouts. It’s important to continue to limit the amount of people at these events to 10 individuals indoors, and 25 individuals outdoors, maintain social distancing and wear a mask.