City Announces Mardi Gras Restrictions

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Bourbon Street is a sea of humanity on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The City has announced regulations and enforcement procedures for the upcoming Mardi Gras weekend and Mardi Gras day, in addition to enhanced enforcement this weekend.

“We’re doing this in response to the health crisis that we are in. There are consequences of not taking action, the costs are simply too high,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There are three new COVID strains out there which will have an impact on our city. We have to mitigate this virus the best way we can. It requires all of us to do the right thing.”

Beginning next Friday, Feb. 12, through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, the following restrictions will be in effect:

All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants with AR-Conditional permits

There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter

All sales of to-go drinks will be banned

Bourbon Street, Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (r estaurants and retail stores can remain open and residents and visitors will have access)

There will be no loitering on Bourbon Street

The Claiborne underpass and corridor will also be fenced off

Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated — including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending and performing

For a full list of guidelines and restrictions that apply under the Modified Phase 2, click here.