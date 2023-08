City Announces Funeral Arrangements for Jason Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced funeral arrangements for First Gentleman Jason Cantrell, late husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Details are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 21: Gallier Hall (545 St. Charles Avenue)

First Gentleman Jason Cantrell to Lie-in-State: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebration of Life Program for First Gentleman Jason Cantrell: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (4230 S. Broad Avenue)

Visitation: 10 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Rhodes Funeral Home.