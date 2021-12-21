City Announces Changes to Parade Routes for 2022 Carnival

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — At a Dec. 21 press conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city officials announced that Orleans Parish parade routes will change for the 2022 Carnival season.

Cantrell said the changes, which will affect every krewe in the city, will help the city host Mardi Gras despite limited staffing from police, fire, medical and other public safety personnel.

Notable modifications:

Parades that normally start on the river side of St. Charles Avenue will now start at Napoleon and Prytania.

Parades that usually start on the lake side of St. Charles will start at Carondelet and Napoleon.

There will be no parades on Magazine Street

Though it will still roll in Mid-City, Endymion’s route will be modified. It won’t pass Gallier Hall for the traditional toast.

Zulu will start in Central City and use the same route as 2020 (after the Hard Rock Hotel collapse).

All the parades will roll on their traditional day. The route changes also are temporary for this year, officials said.