City Adjusts Gathering Size, Capacity Limits for Modified Phase 3 Guidelines

Opera singer Nicole Heinen sings from inside a booth sponsored by the New Orleans Opera, as part of the entertainment at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event Monday, March 29, 2021, in Metairie. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has announced modifications to the Phase 3 guidelines in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the City’s new guidelines and restrictions

Effective April 2, all indoor public and private gatherings shall be limited to 150 individuals and outdoor public and private gatherings shall be limited to 250 individuals. Also, outdoor recreation spaces and sports complexes will be allowed to open at up to 50% of standing capacity. Indoor recreation spaces and sports complexes will be allowed to open at up to 25% of standing capacity. Any events taking place in recreation spaces or sports complexes that are not athletic competitions, must obtain a special event permit.

The modifications come as the City continues to see improvements in several categories used to track the COVID-19 spread. As of today the case counts, transmission rate and positivity rate have all been in a decline for more than eight weeks. Average case counts are below 50 cases per day, the positivity rate is under 1%, and the transmission rate is well below 1.0. However, the City said concerns remain, especially considering the reversal of trends in several states, as well as the spread of stronger variants that are being detected in several cities in Louisiana.

No additional changes to the New Orleans guidelines are being made at this time.