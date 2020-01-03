City Accepting Applications for Community Impact Grant

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans Neighborhood Engagement Office has extended the deadline for the CleanUpNOLA Community Impact Grant until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3. The grant is designed to encourage residents to engage with their neighborhood by way of developing a beautification or “green infrastructure” project as a community. The Neighborhood Engagement Office encourages residents, organizations, and community leaders to work together in an ongoing effort to maintain pride in their community and global well-being.

Applicants must meet each of the following criteria:

• Be a member of any formal or informal neighborhood/community association

• Be a resident of Orleans Parish

• 18 years of age or older

• 501(c)3 designation (for formal associations) or Federal tax ID number (for informal association)

