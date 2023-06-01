Who We Are

Citizens National Bank (CNB) opened its first office in North Louisiana in 1985 at a time when many other banks were facing closure or being acquired by national institutions. The founders of CNB believed that a community bank managed locally could thrive, and today CNB boasts 13 Louisiana branches. In 2021, CNB grew into South Louisiana, and the Northshore was an important part of that expansion.

The principal team members in Mandeville include Joey Donaldson, Sr. Vice President/Business Banker, Jasmine Bass, Senior Banking Officer/Business Banking , and Elana Stevens, Banking Officer/Portfolio Manager. As a community bank under local leadership, CNB enjoys the ability to maintain a strong presence in the Northshore community while returning the strength of capital directly to the region and its residents.

CNB believes success is a reflection of the community it serves. The bank invests in local nonprofit organizations through its company volunteer program and partners with business customers to showcase their accomplishments and relationships with the community.

What We Do

Offering personal banking, mortgage banking, business banking, and investment banking services, CNB has significantly grown the bank’s exposure across the Northshore in its first year here. CNB has become an industry partner with the Northshore Home Builders Association and a member of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, CNB has partnered with St. Tammany Corporation on the Startup Northshore initiative, which provides support to entrepreneurs and small business leaders through programming and technical assistance resources.

For businesses and non-profits of varying sizes, CNB professional tools will serve your business at any stage of growth: WorkSTYLE Essentials Small Business Checking, WorkSTYLE Solutions for established businesses owners, WorkSTYLE Exclusive Analysis Checking for businesses with complex needs, and CNB Community Nonprofit for area organizations looking for low-cost checking. CNB also offers a full suite of commercial loan products with the benefit of local and timely decision-making.

Joey Donaldson, Senior Vice President/Business Banker || 985-629-5050