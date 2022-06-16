Citizens Dissatisfied with NOPD but Support More Resources

NEW ORLEANS – Citizen satisfaction with the New Orleans Police Department fell to its lowest point since 2009 according to this year’s annual NOPD Citizen Perception survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition. Despite the drop in satisfaction ratings, results show heavy majorities of residents support more resources and tools for the NOPD and its police officers to reduce crime in the city. The survey, conducted by Faucheux Strategies from June 1-6, is designed to track trends over time in how New Orleans residents view the NOPD. The study is based on a representative sample of 800 adult residents of New Orleans with a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Key findings include:

Public satisfaction with the NOPD dropped to its lowest point since 2009.

Majorities say city is not safe.

Positive ratings for the NOPD have dropped in all categories since last year’s survey.

A strong majority of residents support eight proposals to reduce crime in the city.

“While residents are deeply troubled by the level in crime in the city and are less satisfied with the NOPD than they have been in years, they are not anti-police,” said Loyola University’s Dr. Michael Cowan, chairman of the Crime Coalition, in a press release. “In fact, a considerable majority of residents want more resources invested in law enforcement, including better pay for officers, increased legal use of crime solving technologies and tools, strengthened investigations and more manpower to patrol neighborhoods.”

Funding for this year’s survey was underwritten by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, GNO Inc., the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region.