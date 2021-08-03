CIS Expands Management Services to Illinois Practice

HOUMA (press release) – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), through its subsidiary company, Cardiovascular Logistics of Chicago, has entered into a management partnership with Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) based in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois in the towns of Naperville and Elmhurst.

MCI is owned by 20 of the most well-known cardiologists in Chicagoland who have practiced in the area for more than 30 years. CIS’s role in the partnership is to provide all management oversight, all employees, clinic information systems, human resources support, and business office systems.

This management agreement also includes management oversight, strategic planning, quality performance improvement and operational efficiency of the cardiovascular service line at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, both part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health System. CIS is also co-managing the cardiac catheterization labs at these two hospitals, as well as assisting with hospital rounding. Additionally, a Virtual Care Center (VCC), modeled from the CIS VCC in Lafayette, will be built in Naperville to accommodate the growing need for high accessibility to cardiovascular care.

“A couple of years ago, we started looking for opportunities as to how we could provide a better product to our patients and deliver better care,” said Dr. Mark Goodwin, interventional cardiologist and President of MCI. “We looked all over the country and found CIS, who shared the same values, such as patients first, teamwork, empathy and excellence. By partnering with CIS, we really believe we are going to change the world for patients. We are looking forward to building a new great practice together that serves our patients and their families every single day.”

CIS CEO David Konur, FACHE is also excited about this new collaboration. “Our physician-led approach at CIS has proven successful to provide exceptional care to patients in our communities here, and we are proud to partner with this team of physicians already known for cardiovascular excellence in their community to further the success of their team.”

In addition to the Edward-Elmhurst Health agreement, CIS has 11 hospital co-management agreements across Louisiana and Mississippi.