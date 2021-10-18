CIS Earns National BP Recognition for Third Year

HOUMA, La. (press release) – Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has been awarded Gold+ Status by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) for its commitment to keeping patient blood pressure readings accurate and under control, ultimately reducing the number of heart attacks and strokes each year.

CIS is one of about 300 physician practices and health systems being recognized nationally this year with the Gold+ status. This demonstrates a commitment to measurement accuracy while also reaching at least 70 percent blood pressure control within their patient population. In fact, 82 percent of CIS patients have controlled blood pressure. CIS believes this number is attributed to many areas of quality control, such as proper training of its staff on how to take blood pressure properly and accurately.

“At CIS, we ask patients to return within 30 days for a blood pressure check in the clinic if the last blood pressure was elevated or if medications were adjusted,” explained Mitzi Pellegrin, RN, Process Improvement Analyst. “We also ask patients to record their blood pressure at home to provide us with a more accurate picture of their hypertension readings.”

“The management of blood pressure is essential to the overall health of our patients,” said Dr. Vinod Nair, interventional cardiologist at CIS in Houma. “Uncontrolled blood pressure is the number one risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and it is one of the leading preventable causes of death in the U.S.”

There are 121.5 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, and less than half have it controlled to target level. Many patients are unaware of the deadly consequences associated with high blood pressure and that it can be managed in partnership with their physician through a personalized treatment plan.

Target: BP is a collaboration between the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association to reduce the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes by urging physician practices, health systems and patients to prioritize blood pressure control. The initiative aims to help health care organizations improve blood pressure control rates through the use of the AMA’s evidence-based M.A.P. quality improvement program, and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 930 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 10 telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 38 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.