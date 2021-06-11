CIS Completes First Procedure in New Ambulatory Surgery Center

GRAY, La. (press release) – The Cardiovascular Institute of the South completed the first outpatient procedure this week in its new Ambulatory Surgery Center. The peripheral angiogram was performed by interventional cardiologist Craig Walker.

A first-of-its-kind in the region, the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center was built with patients and their families in mind and offers the community innovative outpatient procedures in a convenient and comfortable setting. This same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and treatment procedures, is a lower-cost alternative to a hospital-based stay.

The facility includes two catheterization laboratories equipped for interventional procedures to treat coronary disease, as well as peripheral artery disease and venous disease in the legs. It also includes a cardiovascular clinic for patient follow-up appointments.

“It has been my life’s mission to return home to South Louisiana to establish a world-class cardiovascular program for our area,” said Walker, native of Bourg and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South in 1983. “Over decades, our focus has not wavered, and CIS is now recognized as a leader in cardiovascular care throughout the world.”

“This state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center and Office-Based Lab is another giant step in achieving my life-long dream. It is equipped with the best available imaging and treatment tools, and the staff is hand-picked. This center was created to achieve our goals of improving patient access, comfort, and convenience as well as decreasing cost and risk of infection.”

Within the opening week, CIS physicians and staff will complete about 10 cardiovascular procedures at the ASC, and that number is expected to grow exponentially in next few months. A formal ribbon-cutting event will take place in the near future.

To learn more about the ASC or find a CIS cardiologist or location near you, visit www.cardio.com.