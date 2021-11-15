Church’s Chicken Updates 3 Greater New Orleans Locations

Church's Chicken in Slidell has a new look.

NEW ORLEANS — Church’s Chicken has opened three “reimaged” restaurants in Slidell, Kenner and Marrero.

“This is an exciting time for Church’s Chicken as we continue to refresh our U.S. restaurants with even bolder Texas-inspired design,” said Pete Servold, EVP of franchise and company operations for Church’s. “We can’t wait for our guests in the New Orleans area to experience the same down-home flavor at these locations that has been enjoyed nationwide for nearly 70 years. With convenience and guest safety in mind, these reimaged locations will also offer order ahead and curbside pick-up and no-contact delivery options.”

The updated restaurants offer a “revitalized look and feel with contemporary lighting inside and out, fresh exterior design and color palettes and the latest interior seating options.” Texas-inspired signage that highlights Church’s “bold Texas flavors” are represented throughout, and the dining room is illuminated by a star light feature, a nod to the iconic star in Church’s branding and logo.

“We’re excited to bring Church’s bold Texas roots to the Big Easy,” said Brian Gies, chief marketing officer for Church’s. Our teams have carefully crafted a dynamic and engaging restaurant experience, and we’re confident both our loyal and future guests will now enjoy their ‘down home’ fried chicken experience at our updated restaurants even more.”

The newly reimaged restaurants include the following store locations:

Slidell : 195 Gause Blvd, Slidell

Kenner : 3111 Loyola Dr, Kenner

Marrero : 7020 Westbank Expressway, Marrero

For more information, visit www.churchs.com.