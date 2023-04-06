Christine Cerniglia Named Canal Place GM

NEW ORLEANS — Christine Cerniglia has been hired by Corporate Realty to be the new general manager of One Canal Place.

Established in 1990, Corporate Realty is a commercial real estate company headquartered in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and licensed in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. It specializes in retail, office, investment, consulting services, property management, and more. In 2021, the company was acquired by Benson Capital, led by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson.