Christian Shane International Welcomes 2 New Directors

NEW ORLEANS — Christian Shane Properties and Christian Shane Development, subsidiaries of Christian Shane International, announced the hiring of two new directors. Adam J. Stahura is the company’s new regional sales director of Christian Shane Properties, and Melissa Fitzgibbon is the new director of Christian Shane Development.

Stahura, also the sponsoring broker for Christian Shane Properties, has nearly 17 years of real estate experience. He achieved over $75 million in sales volume during his first year as director of sales at one of the largest real estate teams in Destin, Fla. Since arriving in New Orleans over three years ago, he increased lead generation for his brokerage by over 300%. He is an American Marketing Association honors graduate of University of West Florida, earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

“During a meeting right after Hurricane Ida in 2021, I knew I wanted to somehow be a part of Christian Shane Properties after hearing his vision of creating a large-scale luxury brokerage focused on elevating the look, feel and experience for associates and clients alike,” he said.

Fitzgibbons brings a wide range of experience and expertise to the development division of Christian Shane International. After procuring her Bachelor’s in Interior Design, she entered the design industry managing an exclusive Magazine Street showroom.

“Our projects are purposefully and intentionally rich in character and history,” she said. “Every day I feel I’ve witnessed or engaged in concepts that inspire both our company and clients.”

“The company continues to grow thanks to the innovation and inspiration of the people surrounding the brand,” said Christian Galvin, chief strategist of Christian Shane International. “It’s an honor to be in business with people who believe in the vision and who drive the organization forward across the Gulf States region.”