Chris Cameron Appointed Chair of Global Assembly on Disaster Response

NEW ORLEANS – HandsOn New Orleans announced the appointment of Chris Cameron, HandsOn’s executive director, to the Points of Light Global Affiliate Assembly Committee on Disaster Response. Cameron will chair the worldwide leadership team to develop disaster response best practices and prepare for global climate change implications.

Cameron is uniquely suited for this position, possessing 27 years of professional disaster management experience in both the academic and nonprofit sectors, including time during and after Hurricane Katrina. In his current role, Cameron has guided the United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center’s relief efforts following major hurricanes, tornadoes, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not every day you find a leader like Chris Cameron,” said HandsOn Board Chair Kate Uhle. “He’s the driving force behind everything that keeps HandsOn moving in the right direction, and he leads with thoughtfulness, enthusiasm, and professionalism. His appointment to the Global Affiliate Assembly is a testament to his dedication and passion for making our community – and world – a better place.”

Points of Light is a global network of nonprofits, corporations, and individual do-gooders that promotes action at all levels of society. The Global Assembly on Disaster Response is just one example of how Points of Light tackles the issues that communities face through research and action. The products of this committee will be shared across the global network to better prepare communities to respond to the increasing side effects of climate change.