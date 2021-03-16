Chown Joins Team at Providence Community Housing

NEW ORLEANS – Eric Chown has been added to the staff as an asset manager for Providence Community Housing, a nonprofit real estate development corporation focused on the production and preservation of affordable housing for individuals, seniors and families throughout the greater New Orleans area. Chown will focus on a selection of properties, including the organization’s senior housing portfolio, where he will have oversight of annual property operating budgets, property inspections and capital needs, risk management and compliance requirements.

Chown has experience in property management and real estate, ranging from operations to business development for small- and mid-level portfolios. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel, restaurant and travel administration from University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in sustainable real estate development from Tulane University.