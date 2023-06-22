CHNOLA Receives $1M from Agenda for Children

L to R: Lou Fragoso, Sonja Brown, Jen Roberts, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Dr. Dedrick Moulton, Councilmember Freddie King III

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On June 21, Children’s Hospital New Orleans’ ThriveKids program and Agenda for Children announced a partnership to support the medical needs of 5,000 kids, from newborns to three-year-olds, across Agenda for Children’s 40-plus City Seats early learning centers in Orleans Parish.

Agenda for Children will fund $1 million annually for ThriveKids to provide wraparound services and early intervention for the city’s most vulnerable children. Beginning in July, a multidisciplinary team unique on a national scale will screen for medical and developmental needs for children ages 0-3 to ensure a successful and fully resourced transition into the K-12 setting.

“We know that if infants and young children have access to the healthcare services and developmental support they need from the earliest years, they are set up for much greater success throughout their school years and beyond,” said Jen Roberts, CEO for Agenda for Children. “This partnership will enable us to make lasting, meaningful change in improving health, academic and social outcomes for our youngest New Orleanians.”

Additionally, the ThriveKids team will work closely with families to remove barriers to care and educate all caretakers on how to navigate complex medical or developmental conditions in both the classrooms and at home.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to serve as a centralized health department for our kids from birth through graduation, holding our students’ hands as they move through their entire educational journey,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “We know we can do more for the children and families we serve together, and I want to thank Agenda for Children for identifying this need and trusting Children’s Hospital to stand in the gap for our earliest learners.”

Funding for the partnership comes from public millage dollars that were approved by taxpayers in 2022, which carved out $20 million over the next 20 years to expand access to education for vulnerable, low-income children ages 0-3 across Orleans Parish.

This partnership is about getting the right resources to the right kids at the right time. The seven-person ThriveKids team will consist of skillsets including early intervention, speech pathology, nursing, social work, care managers and a dedicated pediatrician.

“I would like to thank all partners and members of the community for voting to approve dedicated dollars to support the development of our earliest learners,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We know that our children cannot thrive academically or in life unless their needs are met. This includes their physical health, their mental health, their safety and general well-being. Together, Agenda for Children and Children’s Hospital’s ThriveKids program will work to identify needs early on so that all children can have a shot at a quality early childhood education that lays the foundation for kindergarten readiness and beyond.”