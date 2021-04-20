Chloe, Columns Make Travel + Leisure ‘It List’

Photo from Facebook

NEW YORK — Travel + Leisure magazine has announced its annual list spotlighting the “73 most remarkable new and newly redone properties around the globe” – and it just so happens that the two New Orleans entries on the list are only three blocks away from each other: the Chloe, a 14-room boutique hotel developed by LeBlanc+Smith, and the Columns, which was recently purchased and renovated by Jayson Seidman. Both opened their doors in October on St. Charles Avenue.

Selected Travel + Leisure editors, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide “experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go.” Visit www.travelandleisure.com/it-list to learn more.

“It’s an honor to recognize each of these standout new properties that offer travelers so much to look forward to,” said Jacqui Gifford, editor in chief of Travel + Leisure, in a release. “In a year when hotels were challenged to rethink their approach to just about everything, the industry forged ahead. Our list of properties spans the globe, showcasing resilience, determination and hope for the future. The 2021 It List is a reminder of so many of the joys of travel, and this latest crop of openings is as exciting as any we’ve seen in the 16 years of creating the It List.”

The hotels are located in 29 countries spread across six continents. The list includes safari lodges, luxury beach resorts, chic city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that offer easy access to nature.