Children’s Museum Hosts Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Children’s Museum will host its 23rd annual CHAIRish the Children on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 taking it outdoors amid the lush grounds and outdoor exhibit spaces in their beautiful City Park location.

Guests will enjoy a fun and festive evening, under the moonlight, enjoying delicious food provided by Dickie Brennan & Co., Louisiana Seafood and Rouses Markets. Spirits provided by Goldring Family Foundation. CHAIRish the Children will include great auction packages, an exciting raffle, whimsical, one-of-a-kind chairs, live entertainment featuring John “Papa” Gros, and more.

“We are excited to celebrate the over 35 years of happy memories that guests have created here at the Museum,” says Julia Bland, CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum. “Proceeds from the annual event support the Museum’s educational programs and exhibits that help us engage the potential of our city and state’s most precious asset – our children.”

The CHAIRish the Children auction will feature an array of items and packages including works of art, jewelry, vacations, fun family outings, shopping, and one-of-a-kind chairs designed by Anne Stackel, Nathan Arthur, Caroline Thomas, Dr. Bob, Noella Balint, Mark Bercier and others.

Bidding on auction items will begin on Wednesday, October 20th online at lcm.org and will close at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6th.

Raffle tickets are available now for $30 per chance, or 3 chances for $60, to win a $4,500 shopping spree at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Receive 1 sparkled champagne flute for every 3 raffle tickets-another good reason to take a chance. Raffle tickets are available online at lcm.org.

CHAIRish the Children patron party and general admission event tickets are available now with special pricing for LCM members. Purchase tickets online at lcm.org. Outdoor cocktail chic attire required for our beautiful outdoor event space.

We want to thank our presenting sponsors – the Marsiglia and LaCorte Familes for their generous support. We’d also like to thank sponsors Dickie Brennan & Co., Goldring Family Foundation, Louisiana Seafood, Rouses Markets, LagniApp, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, JPMorgan Chase, Hancock Whitney and The Lupin Foundation.

For the safety of our guests, LCM will abide by current state and local health and safety regulations for public gatherings. Masks are required when inside the LCM buildings, as well as proof of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before attending the event.