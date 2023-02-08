Children’s Hospital’s 41st Sugarplum Ball Aims to Raise $1M

NEW ORLEANS — Friends and supporters of Children’s Hospital New Orleans will celebrate the 41st annual Sugarplum Ball on Saturday, March 18 at the River City Ballroom and Plaza at Mardi Gras World. The event is presented by Lemoine, a New Orleans-based construction company.

“The Sugarplum Ball is one of New Orleans’ most celebrated philanthropic events. The continued generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations has made a lasting impact for our hospital and the patients and families we serve,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, recently named president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “This year’s ball will carry forth that important legacy of giving that is in the fabric of Sugarplum’s 41-year history.”

Top sponsors also include Bernhard, the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, the McDonnel Group, First Horizon and the LSU Health New Orleans department of pediatrics.

“Proceeds raised through Sugarplum Ball help Children’s Hospital expand vital programs and services,” said Jeanne de Laureal, a co-chair of the event along with Elizabeth Wooten. “With the support of our generous sponsors and patrons, the hospital will continue to invest in technology, recruit top pediatric providers and fund life-saving programs.”

The event will begin with a VIP party at 6 p.m.