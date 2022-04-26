Children’s Hospital Welcomes Dr. Charles Hemenway

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans welcomes Dr. Charles Hemenway, a board-certified pediatric hematologist oncologist, as service line chief for its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Hemenway will serve as clinical lead over the nationally recognized and newly renovated and expanded center, which treats more than 1,100 children with cancer or blood disorders each year.

“We are honored to have Dr. Hemenway join our team here in New Orleans,” said John R. Nickens IV, the hospital’s president and CEO. “For more than 35 years, he has worked to advance the field of pediatric hematology oncology through research, teaching and training, and by providing specialized care for children to ensure the best possible outcomes. We are thrilled to bring that expertise to the children and families of the Gulf South.”

Hemenway most recently served as Director of the combined MD/PhD program at the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University Chicago. A graduate of Middlebury College and the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at University of Florida/Shands Hospital and his fellowship in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Duke University Medical Center.

“Dr. Hemenway is an accomplished leader in the field of pediatric cancers and blood disorders and will amplify the talent of our existing team of outstanding providers,” said Mark W. Kline, MD, Physician-In-Chief and Chief Medical Officer. “We are thrilled that he has chosen to contribute his talent and passion to the hematology/oncology program here at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.”

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital provides treatment and transplantation for children with leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, and other childhood cancers and blood disorders. Children’s Hospital is the only accredited pediatric facility in the state, performing bone marrow transplants and actively conducting cancer research on therapies at the forefront of medicine. The center also has the largest, most experienced group of pediatric cancer specialists in the region, staffed by faculty from LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane Pediatrics.

Children’s Hospital’s cancer program is accredited with Outstanding Achievement by the American College of Surgeons and is a long-time member of the Children’s Oncology Group (COG), a national study group of premier research institutes in the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder at Children’s Hospital, please visit chnola.org.