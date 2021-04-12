Children’s Hospital to Open Pediatric ER in Metairie

A new Children's Hospital New Orleans emergency room in Metairie (shown in a rendering provided by LCMC Health) is due to open in September.

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital announced plans to open an 11-bed pediatric emergency room in Metairie this September.

Located at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard, the $4.4 million, 11,000-square-foot facility will serve children from birth through age 21 with emergency services as well as scheduled imaging tests, the hospital said in a new release.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for families on the East bank of Jefferson Parish,” said Children’s Hospital president and CEO John R. Nickens IV in a release. “With our robust primary and specialty care network in Metairie, expanding services to include emergency care will best serve the nearly 50,000 children of this community with expert care from our team of pediatric emergency medicine providers.”

“This investment is a reflection of LCMC Health’s commitment to provide accessible, extraordinary care for children within our local communities,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, the health system that operates Children’s Hospital. “The project will also bring 64 new jobs to Jefferson Parish, staffed by a dedicated team of pediatric emergency medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, pediatric nurses, and other team members.”

Children’s Hospital also plans to open a larger emergency center at its Uptown New Orleans campus this fall as part a $300 million expansion. The hospital also operates an emergency department at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.