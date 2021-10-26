Children’s Hospital New Orleans Opens Emergency Room in Metairie

Image courtesy of Children's Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans has announced the opening of its new pediatric Emergency Room in Metairie. Patient care began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The new, 11-bed ER provides a “complete range of emergency services to care for children from birth through age 21, in addition to scheduled imaging tests,” said a hospital spokesperson in a press release.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for families on the East bank of Jefferson Parish,” says John R. Nickens IV, the hospital’s president and CEO. “With our robust primary and specialty care network in Metairie, expanding services to include emergency care will best serve the nearly 50,000 children of this community with expert care from our team of pediatric emergency medicine providers.”

The new facility, located at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard, will be open 24 hours a day. Children’s Hospital’s network of pediatric specialists will provide specialized pediatric emergency services as well as diagnostic imaging services.

“This investment is a reflection of LCMC Health’s commitment to provide accessible, extraordinary care for children within our local communities,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, the health system that operates Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “The project also brings 64 new jobs to Jefferson Parish, staffed by a dedicated team of pediatric emergency medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, pediatric nurses, and other team members.”

Children’s Hospital operates two other emergency departments: one at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero and one at the hospital’s main campus in New Orleans. The New Orleans facility, in the middle of a $300 expansion, has 46 beds and provides care to more than 50,000 patient visits each year.

Visit chnola.org/emergency for more information.