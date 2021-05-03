Children’s Hospital Opens Expanded Center for Cancer, Blood Disorders

Image provided by Children's Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – In April, Children’s Hospital completed the expansion of its hematology and oncology program by combining all inpatient, outpatient and infusion services into one, comprehensive center.

“The new facilities now match the level of care provided for decades by our expert team of hematology oncology physicians and staff here at Children’s Hospital,” says John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, in a press release. “The spacious new center offers a more comprehensive approach to care, allowing our staff and providers to provide seamless, integrated care for our patients with cancer and blood disorders, in a family-centered environment.”

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital provides treatment and transplantation for children with leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, and other childhood cancers and blood disorders.

Located next to the hospital’s inpatient hematology oncology unit, the all-new outpatient clinic includes 16 exam rooms. Connected to the clinic, an all-new infusion center houses nine open infusion bays along with two private infusion rooms for those children who are severely immunocompromised or require isolation.

“It’s the little touches that make the new center such a special environment for healing. Now our space matches the excellence of our care team,” says Raymond Watts, head of the Department of Pediatrics for LSU Health New Orleans and interim service line chief for hematology and oncology at Children’s Hospital.

“Patients and families are greeted by light, texture and soothing colors inspired by our healing themes of music and nature,” says Lynn Winfield, director hematology and oncology at Children’s Hospital. “Child friendly artwork, and features like televisions in each infusion bay, help alleviate some of the stress and concern that can occur during treatment.”

