Children’s Hospital New Orleans to Sponsor Beignet Fest

Photo courtesy of Beignet Fest

NEW ORLEANS – Beignet Fest will return to New Orleans City Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. Along with its return, organizers have announced that Children’s Hospital New Orleans has pledged its support as title sponsor of the festival. Also, the fest’s foundation is changing its name from the Tres Doux Foundation to the Beignet Fest Foundation.

“Bringing back Beignet Fest has been a labor of love and dedication to our cause,” said Sherwood Collins, the event’s founder and executive director, in a press release. “While we never stopped working on our mission to support children on the autism spectrum, we’re thrilled to return our marque event with a fun new look, new major sponsors, and of course, tons of great beignets.”

Beignet Fest began in 2016. Organizers said that more than 10,000 attendees came to sample and celebrate dozens of different beignet dishes along with live, local music, an artist market, and an inclusive Kids Village for children of all abilities.

“At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we embrace the power of fun to create change,” said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “With this in mind, it is a natural for us to partner with Beignet Fest to support their efforts and celebrate the abilities of all people.”

The 2022 Beignet Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Festival Grounds in New Orleans City Park. Food vendors, the musical lineup and more details will be announced later this summer.

“We are putting some incredible plans in place,” said Collins. “We will have two different food areas this year to accommodate a growing list of food vendors. We’re also adding a second stage in our Kids Village, which Children’s Hospital will help program for us. Beignet Fest is going to be bigger and stronger than ever before.”

One other new addition this year is that PJ’s Coffee has joined the festival as its official coffee vendor. PJ’s will have its signature cold brew coffee for sale, as well as their beignets, which are now for sale at most PJ’s locations. New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, Abita Beer, Gambel Communications, Deep Fried and Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company are returning as sponsors of Beignet Fest, as well.

Tickets will go on sale this summer. Advanced adult tickets will be $20; children 12 and under will be free with a paid adult. More information can be found at www.beignetfest.com.