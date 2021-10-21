Children’s Hospital New Orleans To Open Its Metairie Emergency Room

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans, along with Jefferson Parish elected officials including Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, will celebrate the Grand Opening of the hospital’s new Metairie Emergency Room, as Children’s Hospital expands access to vital pediatric emergency services for families on the east bank of Jefferson Parish.

The morning will include a brief outdoor program, including remarks and a ribbon cutting, along with guided tours of the facility. Children’s Hospital President and CEO John R. Nickens IV, will be joined by LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, and councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

WHEN:

Monday, October 25

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Children’s Hospital New Orleans Emergency Room – Metairie

4545 Veterans Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70006

Parking available on site