Children’s Hospital New Orleans Recognized as Level II Pediatric Trauma Center

NEW ORLEANS — In February, Children’s Hospital New Orleans received verification from the American College of Surgeons as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center.

Louisiana hospitals must successfully complete the trauma center verification process of the American College of Surgeons to be recognized as a state-issued trauma center. The multi-year review process includes a rigorous evaluation in more than 300 standards. Children’s Hospital New Orleans had zero deficiencies.

“This is a remarkable achievement for our hospital, the many team members who helped make trauma verification possible and most importantly for our community,” said Lou Fragoso, president and CEO at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Investing in trauma services is one more way we are continuing to stand in the gap for all children and families who rely on our expert, and often life-saving pediatric care.”

A Level II Trauma Center is able to initiate definitive care for all injured patients, such as children involved in motor vehicle accidents, violence, abuse or other serious trauma events. Elements of Level II Trauma Centers include 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons, as well as coverage by the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.

The American College of Surgeons Verification, Review, and Consultation Program is designed to assist hospitals in the evaluation and improvement of trauma care and provide objective, external review of institutional capability and performance. These functions are accomplished by an on-site review of the hospital by a peer review team who is experienced in the field of trauma care, and assesses commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care, performance improvement and other relevant features.

“Our journey to becoming a verified Level II Trauma Center began in 2016, and since then has required a significant commitment in time, resources, personnel and infrastructure,” said Dr. David Yu, trauma medical director for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “The life-saving care that is now delivered by our trauma center team will positively impact the lives of children and adolescents in our community.”

Children’s Hospital New Orleans has been in operation for more than 65 years. It recently completed a $300 million campus transformation. It’s backed by more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and specialists.

The recent campus expansion included a new, expanded emergency department with two dedicated trauma bays with immediate access to state-of-the-art surgical facilities, including 12 new operating rooms.

