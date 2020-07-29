Children’s Hospital New Orleans Opens Center in Baton Rouge

Photo courtesy Children's Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced it is opening an all-new multi-specialty center in the Baton Rouge health district on the campus of Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

The new center features 24 exam rooms, two treatment rooms and a dedicated room for echocardiograms. The expanded facility will also allow for increased capacity, with more provider coverage for pediatric subspecialties such as cardiology and ENT, and the addition of mental and behavioral health services.

Children’s Hospital will continue to offer in-clinic diagnostic services including X-ray and echo/EKG. Audiology services will be offered at the new Baton Rouge location beginning this fall.

“With these investments, Children’s Hospital New Orleans is proud to deliver greater access to care for the Baton Rouge community, bringing pediatric sub-specialists close to home for families across the greater Baton Rouge area,” says Lou Fragoso, SVP and CAO at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

The multi-specialty clinic allows for important collaboration across medical and surgical specialties, which is especially critical for patients requiring complex, multidisciplinary care.

“Our goal is to help children across the state receive the specialized care they need by providing easy access for families and referring providers within their communities,” says Jonathan Brouk, SVP and COO at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “By investing in bricks and mortar through satellite locations across the state while also growing our pediatric specialists, we have been able to provide one high standard of care for more children, including those who need specialized care in Baton Rouge.”

Referring providers can call the dedicated provider referral line at Children’s Hospital New Orleans at 504.894.6778 or by emailing chnoreferrals@lcmchealth.org. Patients can contact the Children’s scheduling department directly at 800.200.2466.

