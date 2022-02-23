Children’s Hospital New Orleans Earns ‘Nursing Magnet’ Recognition

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans has achieved national Magnet Recognition Program certification, which recognizes “nursing professionalism, teamwork and excellence in patient care.” The program of the American Nurses Credentialing Center distinguishes organizations that meet a set of rigorous standards.

With this certification, Children’s Hospital New Orleans joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just 8% of hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition, which requires a rigorous and lengthy application and review process with broad participation from across the organization. In addition to achieving Magnet designation, Children’s Hospital received five exemplars in the Magnet Model competency of exemplary professional practice.

“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care,” said Lindsey Casey, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community, and represents our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to the children of Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help with and receipt of discharge information.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

“Magnet organizations represent those who truly value nursing,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s president and CEO. “It is not just an award or a badge of honor, but is a reflection of our continuous commitment to excellence in pediatric healthcare, with nurses at the forefront. To patients, Magnet designation means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be.”