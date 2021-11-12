Children’s Hospital New Orleans Celebrates $300M Campus Expansion

Photo provided by Children's Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – On Nov. 7, Children’s Hospital New Orleans celebrated the grand opening of its expanded campus.

“Today, we celebrate the completion of the $300 million transformation of our campus, an unprecedented investment in child health for Louisiana and the Gulf South,” said John R. Nickens IV, the hospital’s president and CEO, at the event. “What’s most exciting is what this new day means for the children and families we serve. Together, with our academic partners at LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, we are poised to take on the health challenges our kids and communities are facing by offering the highest level of pediatric care, right here in Louisiana.”

The project, which began in 2017, has created more than 230,000 square feet of new clinical care space — allowing for expanded heart care, cancer care, surgical and emergency services — and a new behavioral health center.

“Since its founding in 1955, Children’s Hospital New Orleans has been the regional medical center for kids in Louisiana and the Gulf South,” said Dr. Stephen W. Hales, the hospital’s board chair. “In 2017, we embarked on a transformational campus expansion, the shared vision of the Children’s Hospital board of trustees, LCMC Health and Children’s Hospital leadership. This vision has delivered innovative spaces that now match the level of care that Children’s Hospital is known for. It is powerful to see this multi-year investment come to fruition today as we mark the beginning of a healthier future for Louisiana’s children.”

New York-based architecture and engineering firm EYP provided the designs for the expansion. Lemoine, based in New Orleans, led the construction effort. Financial support was provided by Betty Lauricella, the Goldring Family and Woldenberg Foundations, Steve and Patty Worley, the Harry T. Howard Foundation, Fore!Kids Foundation, Walmart, Marriott and others. The hospital said that nearly $40 million was provided by donors.

“We move in to the future full of hope, determination, and an unwavering commitment to advance the health and wellbeing of all children,” said Nickens. “That has been the DNA of Children’s Hospital New Orleans since the beginning.”

Get more information at chnola.org.