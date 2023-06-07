Children’s Hospital New Orleans Announces Matthew Timmons, FACHE, as New Chief Operating Officer

Photo provided by Children's Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans is proud to announce that Mathew Timmons, FACHE, has been named the hospital’s senior vice president, chief operating officer. Timmons first joined the team at Children’s Hospital New Orleans in January 2023, serving in an interim capacity as chief administrative and chief strategy officer.

As chief operating officer, Timmons will serve as the executive supporting Children’s Hospital’s Heart Center, Surgical Services, Support Services, Strategy and Business Development, Community Benefits programs, Marketing, Development and Outreach functions. He will also have responsibility for hospital-based services including lab, radiology and rehabilitation services.

“We look forward to adding Matt’s extensive experience and leadership to the many teams that he will be closely collaborating with in the role of chief operating officer,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, president and chief executive officer for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Matt’s passion for the long-standing mission of Children’s Hospital New Orleans is evident, and we look forward to delivering on our mission together for many years to come.”

Timmons brings more than 20 years of pediatric healthcare experience with him, having most recently served in a vice president role at Texas Children’s Hospital, with responsibility for the hospital’s West and South region operations. His background includes leadership roles in pediatric healthcare business operations, support services, ambulatory and surgical services, and administrative oversight for services including cardiology and intensive care, among many others.

“I am humbled and excited to join the executive leadership team at Children’s Hospital New Orleans,” said Timmons. “I look forward to building upon the extraordinary work of our dedicated providers and team members, and carrying forward the vision of those who came before us to improve the health and wellbeing of the children of Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

Timmons earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health from Texas A&M University. He obtained his Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He and his wife, Kelly, who also works in healthcare, have two children, and look forward to calling New Orleans home.