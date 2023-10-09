Children’s Hospital Hosts ‘Halfway There’ Event for Enrichment Center

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 30, stakeholders and community members gathered at an event dedicated to Walker’s Imaginarium, a child enrichment center that will be located at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. It was a ‘‘halfway there’ celebration of the fundraising and project planning necessary to make the facility a reality.

Last fall, Children’s Hospital announced plans to build the 12,000-square-foot center in partnership with nonprofit foundation Kids Join The Fight and with additional philanthropic support. The space will provide a therapeutic environment for patients and families to enjoy time together while in the hospital.

The Imaginarium will be named in honor of Walker Beery, a young New Orleans native who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer in 2019. He died in 2021, but his legacy lives on through Kids Join The Fight, which raises money to provide care and fund research. The nonprofit has raised more than $4 million since its inception and hosted events in all 50 states every year since 2021.

“Walker’s Imaginarium will serve as the example for how we can deliver more for kids and families when they need it most,” said Lou Fragoso, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, in a press release. “This amazing vision set forth by the Beery family will transform the experience of our patients and their families – placing kids at the center. I get most excited when I imagine all the happy moments that this space will bring despite the challenges that many healthcare journeys can bring.”

The hospital said it has secured roughly $8 million in commitments and the next phases of project planning are now underway. This includes exhibit and architectural design. Eskew+Dumez+Ripple has been selected as the architectural design partner, and exhibit design will be completed by Gyroscope Inc.

“This vision started with Walker’s desire to do something to help kids like him. And in Walker’s legacy, we have worked together with our incredible community of supporters to, as he would say, ‘get after it,’” said Taylor Beery, Walker’s father and co-founder of Kids Join The Fight. “Walker’s Imaginarium will enhance each patient’s care and provide joyful moments while families navigate their healthcare journeys.”

Boysie and Joy Billinger were among the earliest supporters of the vision for Walker’s Imaginarium. They provided a $1 million matching grant. Other major donors include the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, the family of Fran Villere, Gallo Mechanical, the Fore!Kids Foundation, the Damon J. Batiste Family Office, the Eugenie & Joseph Jones Family Foundation, the Fakier Family in memory of Rebecca Fakier, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, and the Helis Foundation. Fundraising will continue over the coming year as project planning continues.