Chicken Salad Chick to Open in Slidell

Getty Images

SLIDELL – A new Chicken Salad Chick location will open soon at 1522 Gause Boulevard in Slidell. The Southern inspired, fast casual restaurant concept offers more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as side salads, soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The company was founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown. Now there are more than 190 restaurants in 17 states.

The Slidell restaurant is owned and operated by Ashley Keever, Krista Rhymes, and Matthew Miller of 2 Chicks and a Magnet Inc. in partnership with Richard Nickelson. The 2 Chicks team has more than two decades of experience managing retail and restaurant spaces, and currently operate Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Monroe and Ruston. Nickelson, meanwhile, has been a franchise business consultant with Chicken Salad Chick for the past seven years.

“I have been in the foodservice industry for quite some time and, when I came across Chicken Salad Chick, was immediately impressed with the concept. I joined the team and have been able to watch the company grow from a small regional business to a multi-state enterprise over the past few years,” said Nickelson in a press release. “I am thrilled to be on the other side of that growth now, opening up my very own restaurant with Ashley, Krista, and Matthew, who have proven to be incredible owners across Louisiana. Slidell has such a vibrant food culture and our team is excited to join the ranks and share the brand with the community that has eagerly awaited our arrival.”

The Slidell location will feature a drive-thru and patio seating along with a sampling station at the order pick-up area.

Store hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSlidellLA