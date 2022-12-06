Chick-fil-A to Open Dec. 8 on Poydras Street

NEW ORLEANS – A new Chick-fil-A location will open Dec. 8 at 1200 Poydras Street (at the corner of Poydras and Loyola Avenue). Anthony Doernte is the restaurant’s independent franchised owner/operator. The store will be open for dine-in and carry out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Still in its final planning stages, a Chick-fil-A at the corner of Tulane and Carrollton avenues will be owned and operated by Ben McLeish.

A third location is expected to open in early 2023 in the Algiers Shopping Center. The Georgia-based fast food chain said the three restaurants will bring more than 240 full- and part-time jobs to the community. In honor of the openings, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $75,000 to Feeding America. These funds will be distributed to local food shelters to aid in the fight against hunger in the city.

These three restaurants will join more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants currently serving the New Orleans market.