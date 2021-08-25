Chick-fil-A Coming to Tulane and Carrollton

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – At its Aug. 24 meeting, the City Planning Commission gave developers the green light to build a suburban-style Chick-fil-A restaurant at the corner of Carrollton and Tulane avenues in Mid-City. The site is currently home to a Nola Chick restaurant.

Reports say there were initial concerns about the project’s two drive-thru lanes, 30 “stacking” spots and 19 off-street parking spaces, but apparently Chick-fil-A’s explanation about what it needs to create its famously efficient drive-through swayed the commissioners. All but one voted in favor of the project.

The 2,600-square foot restaurant will be built at 4068 Tulane Avenue on property owned by developer Syndey Torres, the waste collection magnate whose projects include Wrong Iron on the Greenway along with several area hotels and restaurants. Ben McLeish will be the franchisee and operator.

Two other New Orleans Chick-fil-A locations were announced this year. One will be at 1200 Poydras Street and the other in Algiers. These will join the company’s smaller outposts at Xavier University and the University of New Orleans.